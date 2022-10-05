×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north korea | ballistic missile | tests | japan | south korea | u.s.

North Korea Experts: More Provocative Tests Coming 'Soon'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:44 AM EDT

Japanese residents were awakened early Tuesday morning to a terrifying noise they hadn't heard in five years – a siren imploring them to take shelter from a North Korean ballistic missile that had been fired, without warning, and was passing directly over their heads.

The scare – which prompted Tokyo to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains – marked an escalation by the Hermit Kingdom and North Korean experts predict the provocations will only continue as Kim Jong Un attempts to prove his regime's rocket designs and increase the country's standing as a nuclear power on the world stage.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Japanese residents were awakened early Tuesday morning to a terrifying noise they hadn't heard in five years - a siren imploring them to take shelter from a North Korean ballistic missile that had been fired, without warning, and was passing directly over their heads.
north korea, ballistic missile, tests, japan, south korea, u.s.
710
2022-44-05
Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved