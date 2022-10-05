North Korea Experts: More Provocative Tests Coming 'Soon'

Japanese residents were awakened early Tuesday morning to a terrifying noise they hadn't heard in five years – a siren imploring them to take shelter from a North Korean ballistic missile that had been fired, without warning, and was passing directly over their heads.

The scare – which prompted Tokyo to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains – marked an escalation by the Hermit Kingdom and North Korean experts predict the provocations will only continue as Kim Jong Un attempts to prove his regime's rocket designs and increase the country's standing as a nuclear power on the world stage.