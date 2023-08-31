×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north korea | 75th anniversary | kim jong un

Does North Korea Have 'Explosive' Plans for 75th Anniversary?

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 31 August 2023 06:23 AM EDT

Pyongyang has recently ratcheted up its provocations – a list of actions that include scrambling warplanes, another attempted spy satellite launch, and promises to deploy new nuclear-capable missiles.

But those who closely monitor the Hermit Kingdom believe that whatever show of force North Korea has planned for its 75th anniversary is likely to be driven more by technical advances in its various programs and not a desire to score political points or achieve personal victories.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pyongyang has recently ratcheted up its provocations - a list of actions that include scrambling warplanes, another attempted spy satellite launch, and promises to deploy new nuclear-capable missiles. But those who closely monitor the Hermit Kingdom believe that whatever...
north korea, 75th anniversary, kim jong un
1232
2023-23-31
Thursday, 31 August 2023 06:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved