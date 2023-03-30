×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nhl | pride nights | players | controversy | gary bettman

NHL Evaluating 'Pride Night' as More Players Opt Out

Zac Jones #6 of the New York Rangers skates with a stick decorated for "Pride Night" in warm-ups prior to the game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 3, 2021. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 March 2023 06:43 AM EDT

One of the most enduring stories in the NHL this season isn't about the competition on the ice but rather the controversy off of it.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday said the league will take a closer look this offseason at the practice of team-hosted Pride Nights, contests featuring promotions revolving around the LGBTQ+ community that turned contentious due to media and activist invective hurled at players opting not to participate.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
One of the most enduring stories in the NHL this season isn't about the competition on the ice but rather the controversy off of it.
nhl, pride nights, players, controversy, gary bettman
1251
2023-43-30
Thursday, 30 March 2023 06:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved