×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new jersey | gas | vehicles | ban | zero-emission | pollution | electric vehicle

New Jersey 'Virtue Signaling' With Gas-Powered Vehicle Ban

Gas nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 November 2023 07:04 AM EST

New Jersey's push to limit – and ultimately ban – the sale of gas-powered vehicles is nothing more than a "virtue signal" that will do little to achieve state officials' goal of improving air quality and reducing pollutants, climate experts contend.

The Garden State is the latest locale to pass legislation putting it on a path toward so-called zero-emission vehicles.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
New Jersey's push to limit - and ultimately ban - the sale of gas-powered vehicles is nothing more than a "virtue signal" that will do little to achieve state officials' goal of improving air quality and reducing pollutants, climate experts contend.
new jersey, gas, vehicles, ban, zero-emission, pollution, electric vehicle
982
2023-04-29
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 07:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved