×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | netanyahu | biden | us | consulate | jerusalem

Could Netanyahu Retake Power – Soon – Due to Biden's Stubbornness?

Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks before parliament votes to approve the new government in Jerusalem, Israel, on June 13. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Monday, 13 September 2021 07:41 AM

President Joe Biden’s unyielding commitment to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem is reportedly causing friction with Israeli leaders – and though it’s a small rift, it could be just the opening former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to retake the reins.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden's unyielding commitment to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem is reportedly causing friction with Israeli leaders - and though it's a small rift, it could be just the opening former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to retake the...
netanyahu, biden, us, consulate, jerusalem
1035
2021-41-13
Monday, 13 September 2021 07:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved