Near Space Could Be Next Battleground for US, Rivals

Geopolitical analysts say that China is preparing for future wars to be fought at an elevation that's been largely overlooked: near space.
China has spent the last several years and untold amounts of money researching ways to use the new frontier to gain an advantage during a potential future conflict.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin