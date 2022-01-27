×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navy | china | taiwan | pacific

Navy's Pacific Preparedness Called Into Question After Multiple 'Mishaps'

U.S. Navy's USS Mount Whitney. (Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 27 January 2022 12:17 PM

As tensions between China and Taiwan continue simmering in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a pair of U.S. naval mishaps have raised concerns about the American military’s readiness in the Pacific theater should conflict erupt. 

The most recent incident occurred just days ago, when seven sailors were injured after an F-35C warplane crashed while trying to land on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As tensions between China and Taiwan continue simmering in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a pair of U.S. naval mishaps have raised concerns about the American military's readiness in the Pacific theater should conflict erupt.
navy, china, taiwan, pacific
1034
2022-17-27
Thursday, 27 January 2022 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved