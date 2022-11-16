Are National Guard Cyber Teams Doing Enough to Protect Elections?

While most of the focus on the 2022 midterm elections has revolved around the political winners and who may be to blame for any losses, there are plenty of apolitical issues that demand serious attention, including the National Guard units increasingly participating in election security.

Politico reported that cybersecurity elements of the National Guard were mobilized in advance of the election by 14 states, including North Carolina, which mobilized up to 30 personnel and set up a Joint Cyber Mission Center that included liaisons from the Department of Homeland Security and the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.