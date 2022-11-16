×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: national guard | elections | security | china | cybersecurity

Are National Guard Cyber Teams Doing Enough to Protect Elections?

An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Nov. 10. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 November 2022 07:41 AM EST

While most of the focus on the 2022 midterm elections has revolved around the political winners and who may be to blame for any losses, there are plenty of apolitical issues that demand serious attention, including the National Guard units increasingly participating in election security.

Politico reported that cybersecurity elements of the National Guard were mobilized in advance of the election by 14 states, including North Carolina, which mobilized up to 30 personnel and set up a Joint Cyber Mission Center that included liaisons from the Department of Homeland Security and the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While most of the focus on the 2022 midterm elections has revolved around the political winners and who may be to blame for any losses, there are plenty of apolitical issues that demand serious attention.
national guard, elections, security, china, cybersecurity
991
2022-41-16
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 07:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved