Nashville Cops Had 'Textbook' Response to School Shooting

Police cars damaged during a shooting are removed from the Covenant School campus, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 28. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 29 March 2023 06:28 AM EDT

The actions of the two Metro Nashville Police Department officers who gunned down The Covenant School shooter showcased an "absolutely textbook" response to the situation, law enforcement experts say.

Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders who rushed to the school on Monday morning. They immediately fired on the active shooter – identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale – who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, before being killed by police.

