House GOP Probes Covert Monkey Smuggling Operation

House Republicans continue to seek answers as to why the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) paid a Chinese national $225,000 to illegally gather information in Cambodia to thwart the importation of monkeys for medical research.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin