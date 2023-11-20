Conflict, Recruitment Woes Could Drive Draft Reinstatement

With the U.S. facing threats from multiple corners of the world and the military facing a slump in its recruitment and retention of troops, analysts fear the country is heading to a place where reinstating a military draft could be in the cards.

The U.S. has boasted a volunteer military force for the past 50 years and veterans contend that an individual's own willingness to defend their country is what makes the U.S. military a "potent fighting force."