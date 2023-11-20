×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: military | draft | recruitment | challenges | threats | u.s. | wars

Conflict, Recruitment Woes Could Drive Draft Reinstatement

The U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Manhattan, New York. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 07:36 AM EST

With the U.S. facing threats from multiple corners of the world and the military facing a slump in its recruitment and retention of troops, analysts fear the country is heading to a place where reinstating a military draft could be in the cards.

The U.S. has boasted a volunteer military force for the past 50 years and veterans contend that an individual's own willingness to defend their country is what makes the U.S. military a "potent fighting force."

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With the U.S. facing threats from multiple corners of the world and the military facing a slump in its recruitment and retention of troops, analysts fear the country is heading to a place where reinstating a military draft could be in the cards.
military, draft, recruitment, challenges, threats, u.s., wars, pentagon, woke
984
2023-36-20
Monday, 20 November 2023 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved