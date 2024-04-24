Illegal Migrants Commit Egregious Crimes That 'Should Have Been Prevented'

Senate Democrats may have dismissed the articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for not rising to the level required under the U.S. Constitution, but immigration experts still insist the Biden administration's border policies have resulted in an influx of criminals some of whom have committed heinous crimes.

Customs and Border Protection data shows that, so far this fiscal year, there have been over 8,700 arrests of criminal noncitizens. There were more than 15,000 in fiscal year 2023 and more than 12,000 the year previously.