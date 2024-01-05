US Navy May Be Unprepared for Wider War on Merchant Shipping

A group of bad actors funded and directed by Iran have launched a veritable war against shipping in the Middle East. But this regional disruption may be part of a larger effort to throw the world supply chain into chaos – and the U.S. may not be adequately prepared to beat back the threat.

Beginning in the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, the systematic and coordinated assault on merchant shipping has occurred across a broad swath of the Middle East.