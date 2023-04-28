×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: memorial day | mothers day | cinco de mayo | met gala | may

May Watch: Cinco de Mayo, Moms, Memorial Day

By    |   Friday, 28 April 2023 07:16 AM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., may not show up in a "Tax The Rich" dress that spurs an ethics investigation again, but the Met Gala that kicks off the merry merry month of May is still likely to attract all manner of political and cultural showboats and garner headlines.

But with the last days of spring in full bloom — sorry, allergy sufferers — May offers more than an elite-level fashion show. It's also about films, celebrations, and, of course, moms.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., may not show up in a "Tax The Rich" dress that spurs an ethics investigation again, but the Met Gala that kicks off the merry merry month of May is still likely to attract all manner of political and cultural showboats and garner headlines.
memorial day, mothers day, cinco de mayo, met gala, may
1325
2023-16-28
Friday, 28 April 2023 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved