May Watch: Cinco de Mayo, Moms, Memorial Day

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., may not show up in a "Tax The Rich" dress that spurs an ethics investigation again, but the Met Gala that kicks off the merry merry month of May is still likely to attract all manner of political and cultural showboats and garner headlines.
But with the last days of spring in full bloom — sorry, allergy sufferers — May offers more than an elite-level fashion show. It's also about films, celebrations, and, of course, moms.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin