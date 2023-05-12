McCarthy Unlikely to Expel 'Loyal' Rep. Santos

For as unreliable as his personal claims have often turned out to be, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been a reliable vote for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his first few months on the job. But could Santos’ legal problems imperil that dependability — or potentially even the GOP’s slim majority in the lower chamber?

Santos on Wednesday was charged with 13 crimes, including money laundering and wire fraud, but the widespread, bipartisan calls for his resignation began before he ever took office in January.