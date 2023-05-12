×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mccarthy | santos | congress

McCarthy Unlikely to Expel 'Loyal' Rep. Santos

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

By    |   Friday, 12 May 2023 06:41 AM EDT

For as unreliable as his personal claims have often turned out to be, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been a reliable vote for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his first few months on the job. But could Santos’ legal problems imperil that dependability — or potentially even the GOP’s slim majority in the lower chamber?

Santos on Wednesday was charged with 13 crimes, including money laundering and wire fraud, but the widespread, bipartisan calls for his resignation began before he ever took office in January.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For as unreliable as his personal claims have often turned out to be, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been a reliable vote for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his first few months on the job. But could Santos' legal problems imperil that dependability - or potentially...
mccarthy, santos, congress
1276
2023-41-12
Friday, 12 May 2023 06:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved