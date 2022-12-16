×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mayorkas | impeachment | migrants

Mayorkas Impeachment Would Have Precedent

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 16 December 2022 06:45 AM EST

With a record number of illegal immigrants flooding into the U.S. during the past two years, House Republicans have made it clear they want Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas out and will go as far as impeachment to remove him from the job.

Their will may soon be tested. Once the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives next month, Republicans will have the power to pursue impeachment against President Joe Biden — and his Cabinet secretaries.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With a record number of illegal immigrants flooding into the U.S. during the past two years, House Republicans have made it clear they want Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas out and will go as far as impeachment to remove him from the job. Their will may soon be...
mayorkas, impeachment, migrants
826
2022-45-16
Friday, 16 December 2022 06:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved