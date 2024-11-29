WATCH TV LIVE

Marines' New MK22 Sniper Rifle Boosts Range, Precision

A U.S. Marine looks down the scope of his rifle during an amphibious landing in Chonburi at the multi-nation Cobra Gold military exercises. (Getty Images)

Marine Corps Systems Command announced in November that the MK 22 Mod 0 Advanced Sniper Rifle (ASR) has reached fully operational capability (FOC), marking what it says is a "critical step forward in modernizing the Marine Corps' sniper capabilities of reconnaissance and infantry units," the Marines said in an announcement.

"Fully Operational Capability is achieved when all the Infantry and Reconnaissance units, as well as MOS-producing schools, have been fielded to and new equipment training is completed," said Maj. Michael Billings, weapons team lead, Marine Corps Systems Command.

