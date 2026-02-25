Home Sold for Taxes Sparks Supreme Court Showdown

Like thousands of Americans each year, Marc Pung lost his home when the government auctioned it off for unpaid property taxes.
But unlike those other Americans, Pung wasn't willing to roll over. Instead, he sued and on Feb. 25 his attorneys presented oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to recover what he claims was the equity in the home.
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