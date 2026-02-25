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Tags: marc pung | supreme court | property tax | foreclosure sales | michigan

Home Sold for Taxes Sparks Supreme Court Showdown

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 13 March 2026 07:20 AM EDT

Like thousands of Americans each year, Marc Pung lost his home when the government auctioned it off for unpaid property taxes.

But unlike those other Americans, Pung wasn't willing to roll over. Instead, he sued and on Feb. 25 his attorneys presented oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to recover what he claims was the equity in the home.

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Like thousands of Americans each year, Marc Pung lost his home when the government auctioned it off for unpaid property taxes.But unlike those other Americans, Pung wasn't willing to roll over.
marc pung, supreme court, property tax, foreclosure sales, michigan
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2026-20-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 07:20 AM
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