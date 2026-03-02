WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: major league baseball | television | contracts | revenue | decline

TV Cash Crash Sends Shockwaves Through MLB

With star player Shohei Ohtani and the deep-pocketed Los Angeles Dodgers having won the World Series twice in a row entering the 2026 season, concerns are rising about how revenue is affecting competitive balance in Major League Baseball (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 05 March 2026 06:49 AM EST

Nine Major League Baseball teams terminated their local TV contracts with FanDuel Sports Network in January amid missed rights payments and the broader decline of the regional sports network model.

That prompted the league to assume production and distribution for most affected clubs as cord-cutting erodes a once-lucrative revenue stream that fueled team payrolls and operations.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Nine Major League Baseball teams terminated their local TV contracts with FanDuel Sports Network in January amid missed rights payments and the broader decline of the regional sports network model.
major league baseball, television, contracts, revenue, decline
1251
2026-49-05
Thursday, 05 March 2026 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved