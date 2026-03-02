TV Cash Crash Sends Shockwaves Through MLB

Nine Major League Baseball teams terminated their local TV contracts with FanDuel Sports Network in January amid missed rights payments and the broader decline of the regional sports network model.
That prompted the league to assume production and distribution for most affected clubs as cord-cutting erodes a once-lucrative revenue stream that fueled team payrolls and operations.
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.