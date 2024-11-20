WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lng | energy | ban | export | biden administration | jennifer granholm | cathy mcmorris rodgers

GOP: Energy Secretary Granholm Attempting to Hamstring Trump's Energy Agenda

Republicans have criticized Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, pictured, for the Department of Energy's refusal to lift the ban on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. (AP)

Monday, 25 November 2024 08:35 AM EST

Republicans are calling the Department of Energy's outright refusal to lift the ban on the exportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) "politically motivated and unlawful," according to a Nov. 15 letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The letter, written by members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, also accuses the Biden administration of rushing to publish a new climate-driven LNG study to "intentionally hamstring the incoming administration's ability to process LNG export applications in a timely fashion."

Monday, 25 November 2024 08:35 AM
