GOP: Energy Secretary Granholm Attempting to Hamstring Trump's Energy Agenda

Republicans are calling the Department of Energy's outright refusal to lift the ban on the exportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) "politically motivated and unlawful," according to a Nov. 15 letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
The letter, written by members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, also accuses the Biden administration of rushing to publish a new climate-driven LNG study to "intentionally hamstring the incoming administration's ability to process LNG export applications in a timely fashion."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin