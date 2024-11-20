GOP: Energy Secretary Granholm Attempting to Hamstring Trump's Energy Agenda

Republicans are calling the Department of Energy's outright refusal to lift the ban on the exportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) "politically motivated and unlawful," according to a Nov. 15 letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The letter, written by members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, also accuses the Biden administration of rushing to publish a new climate-driven LNG study to "intentionally hamstring the incoming administration's ability to process LNG export applications in a timely fashion."