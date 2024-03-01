×
Lloyd Austin's Workload Limits, 'Irksome' Behavior Under Scrutiny

Friday, 01 March 2024 07:43 AM EST

With tensions rising around the globe and the U.S. "careening" toward the possibility of war with Russia, China, and terrorists in the Middle East, military analysts say the U.S. can't afford to have any lapses in the chain of command for the nation's armed forces and nuclear arsenal – especially at the top.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is battling prostate cancer, recently told lawmakers that he did not handle his secret January hospitalization at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's critical care unit the "right" way.

With tensions rising around the globe and the U.S. "careening" toward the possibility of war with Russia, China, and the Middle East, military analysts say the U.S. can't afford to have any lapses in the chain of command for the nation's armed forces and nuclear arsenal.
