Lindsey Graham Takes Swing at Abortion Ban 'Home Run'

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham stunned many of his GOP colleagues with his decision to upend the strategy of establishment Republicans – focus on the economy and decades-high inflation to win control of the House and Senate in November's midterm elections – and propose a 15-week national abortion ban, placing front and center one of the few issues with the potential to motivate Democrat voters.

Graham's pitch is far from an outright ban on the procedure, which is being proposed in some Republican-controlled states, and is in line with public opinion of how and when legalized abortion should be regulated. But the timing of introducing even a restrained abortion ban with exceptions carved out for incest and rape just two months before the election has left politicos wondering if his motivations are pure or purely political.