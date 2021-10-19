LEGO, Disney, Airlines Push Progressive 'Gender Neutral' Campaign

If opponents of the “de-gendering” of America feel as if they’ve hit a brick wall in the battle against the encroachment of the progressive ideology, they may have a point – especially if they’re talking about a wall built with LEGO bricks.

The Lego Group last week announced an ambitious campaign to remove “gender stereotypes” from its iconic building-block toys. But the radical change being trumpeted by the Denmark-based company is just the latest in a global leftist movement to erase gender altogether.