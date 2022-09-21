The 8 Most Deceptively Titled Bills in Congress

What's in a name? For bills before Congress, names have taken on an outsized importance during the past two decades, and the title of an act can make all the difference in whether it becomes law or lost cause.
Lawmakers have deployed all types of strategies when naming bills, often imbuing them with an easy-to-remember acronym, a blatant jab at the opposition party, or a title that's tough for any elected official to oppose.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin