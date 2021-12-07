Vaccine Mandate Challenge Heads to Louisiana Supreme Court

Louisiana health-care professionals suing over what they say is an unconstitutional vaccine mandate instituted by their employers are getting their day before the state’s highest court on Tuesday.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in a pair of cases that involve Ochsner Health facilities’ vaccination requirement for employees located in Lafayette and Shreveport, dozens of whom filed suit after the health-care system announced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate would go into effect on Oct. 29.