WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lawmakers | noaa | reports | weather | disasters | data

Integrity of NOAA Data Questioned

The logo of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seen at the Nation Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Lawmakers are questioning NOAA's weather disaster data, citing concerns over transparency, inconsistencies, and its influence on climate policy decisions. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 September 2024 07:50 AM EDT

Lawmakers are questioning the integrity of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) over the release of what they say appears to be deceptive data in the agency's reports on weather disasters.

Some of that data, lawmakers say, is being used to justify policy decisions on climate change despite massive incongruities, inconsistencies, and a lack of transparency.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Lawmakers are questioning the integrity of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) over the release of what they say appears to be deceptive data in the agency's reports on weather disasters.
lawmakers, noaa, reports, weather, disasters, data
1095
2024-50-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved