×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lawfare | political | opposition | leaders | persecution | democracy

Lawfare Being Deployed Against Populist Leaders Worldwide

In Brazil, the judicial system was mobilized to sideline populist former President Jair Bolsonaro, who in 2022 left power as Marxist Lula da Silva claimed the presidency. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 07:42 AM EST

The arrest and persecution of political opposition figures are growing more common in ostensibly democratic developed nations, not through the traditionally overt authoritarianism associated with far-flung dictatorships, but through a concept known as lawfare – the weaponization of the legal system.

Lawfare manipulates the law and its enforcement against dissidents, often under subjective pretexts such as combating threats to democracy or upholding the rule of law.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The arrest and persecution of political opposition figures are growing more common in ostensibly democratic developed nations, not through the traditionally overt authoritarianism associated with far-flung dictatorships, but through a concept known as lawfare.
lawfare, political, opposition, leaders, persecution, democracy
989
2024-42-28
Wednesday, 28 February 2024 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved