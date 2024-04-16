WATCH TV LIVE

Senior US Diplomat Sends Alliance Warning Across China's Bow

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell stirred controversy with his remarks on using AUKUS submarines to defend Taiwan, highlighting U.S. strategic shifts in response to China's military assertiveness. (AP)

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 07:41 AM EDT

With China’s continued military growth, its increasing belligerence in the South China Sea, and its agitation toward its neighbors, comments from a senior U.S. diplomat about American alliances and mutual defense capabilities earlier this month were seen by some as a shot across the bow.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell’s remarks at the Center for New American Security in Washington caused a stir by suggesting submarines of the Australia, United Kingdom, United States Alliance (AUKUS) could be used in defense of Taiwan.

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 07:41 AM
