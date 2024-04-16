Senior US Diplomat Sends Alliance Warning Across China's Bow

With China’s continued military growth, its increasing belligerence in the South China Sea, and its agitation toward its neighbors, comments from a senior U.S. diplomat about American alliances and mutual defense capabilities earlier this month were seen by some as a shot across the bow.
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell’s remarks at the Center for New American Security in Washington caused a stir by suggesting submarines of the Australia, United Kingdom, United States Alliance (AUKUS) could be used in defense of Taiwan.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin