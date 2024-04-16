Senior US Diplomat Sends Alliance Warning Across China's Bow

With China’s continued military growth, its increasing belligerence in the South China Sea, and its agitation toward its neighbors, comments from a senior U.S. diplomat about American alliances and mutual defense capabilities earlier this month were seen by some as a shot across the bow.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell’s remarks at the Center for New American Security in Washington caused a stir by suggesting submarines of the Australia, United Kingdom, United States Alliance (AUKUS) could be used in defense of Taiwan.