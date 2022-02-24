Kim Potter's Accidental-Shooting Trial Could Have Chilling Effect on Cops

The two-year prison sentence handed down Friday to former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter for the accidental but fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop has law enforcement officials concerned about a potential chilling effect on cops nationwide.

Potter, a seasoned police officer who had no complaints on her record during 26 years on the force, confused her handgun for her Taser before firing at the 20-year-old Black motorist for resisting officers who pulled him over in a Minneapolis suburb last April. Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter.