×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kim potter | daunte wright | shooting

Kim Potter's Accidental-Shooting Trial Could Have Chilling Effect on Cops

Members of Visual Black Justice install art outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Nov. 30, 2021. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 24 February 2022 06:49 AM

The two-year prison sentence handed down Friday to former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter for the accidental but fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop has law enforcement officials concerned about a potential chilling effect on cops nationwide.

Potter, a seasoned police officer who had no complaints on her record during 26 years on the force, confused her handgun for her Taser before firing at the 20-year-old Black motorist for resisting officers who pulled him over in a Minneapolis suburb last April. Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The two-year prison sentence handed down Friday to former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter for the accidental but fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop has law enforcement officials concerned about a potential chilling effect on cops nationwide.
kim potter, daunte wright, shooting
885
2022-49-24
Thursday, 24 February 2022 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved