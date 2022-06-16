×
Kate Steinle's Killer Ordered Deported Again as New Caravan Approaches Border

This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 16 June 2022 06:27 AM

As a caravan containing as many as 15,000 migrants makes its way toward America's southern border from Central America, officials fear the coming illegal immigration tidal wave could be hiding something even worse beneath the surface.

The caravan's impending arrival comes on the heels of a California federal judge sentencing Jose Inez Garcia Zarate – a Mexican national and criminal acquitted of murder in the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier – to the 7 years he's already spent in jail. He's been ordered to never return to the U.S., but his release is a painful reminder of the dangers an unsecured border can pose.

