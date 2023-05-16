Karine Jean-Pierre's 10 Biggest Gaffes as Press Secretary

Though Tuesday marks just the one-year anniversary of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's barrier-breaking briefing as the first openly gay, Black woman to hold the job, critics contend that her apparent lack of preparation and frequent inability to answer questions already qualifies her as one of the worst presidential spokespeople ever to stand behind the podium.

During her first year in the role, Jean-Pierre could often be seen rifling through her massive press book, unsuccessfully searching for some bit of information before giving one of her most common replies: "I don't have anything."