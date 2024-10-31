Is Harris Taking Progressivism to Woodshed? Or Just Playing Politics?

With the election one day away, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are running virtually neck and neck.
Despite a massive spending advantage, the vice president is running within the margin of error in every battleground state. Though most pundits call the race a toss-up, early voting numbers in battleground states favor Republicans.
