Kamala Harris Flouts Guidelines While Travelers, Toddlers Must Mask

Vice President Kamala Harris' decision to ditch her face mask twice last week — despite knowing she was recently exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19 — is just the most recent example of Democrats breaking their own coronavirus mitigation rules that they mandate average Americans to follow.
With the Biden administration this week extending the federal mask mandate on airplanes until May 3, and New York City mandating that toddlers continue to mask up in daycares, Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with having to cover their faces while the politicians putting the rules in place – such as Harris, President Joe Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – completely ignore their own protocols.
