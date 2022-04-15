×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | covid-19 | mask | mandate | cdc

Kamala Harris Flouts Guidelines While Travelers, Toddlers Must Mask

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on medical debt in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 11. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 April 2022 06:22 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris' decision to ditch her face mask twice last week — despite knowing she was recently exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19 — is just the most recent example of Democrats breaking their own coronavirus mitigation rules that they mandate average Americans to follow.

With the Biden administration this week extending the federal mask mandate on airplanes until May 3, and New York City mandating that toddlers continue to mask up in daycares, Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with having to cover their faces while the politicians putting the rules in place – such as Harris, President Joe Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – completely ignore their own protocols.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Vice President Kamala Harris' decision to ditch her face mask twice last week - despite knowing she was recently exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19 - is just the most recent example of Democrats breaking their own coronavirus mitigation rules.
kamala harris, covid-19, mask, mandate, cdc
784
2022-22-15
Friday, 15 April 2022 06:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved