×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kaepernick | nfl | netflix | show

Ex-NFL Player, GOP Hopeful Jake Bequette Slams Kaepernick's 'Disgraceful' Netflix Series

Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage during the Netflix Limited Series "Colin in Black and White" premiere at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 28. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

By    |   Monday, 08 November 2021 07:10 AM

Former New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette slammed Colin Kaepernick’s new Netflix show as a “totally unrepresentative” distortion of the NFL – but Bequette saved his biggest hits for the “giant ‘woke’ corporations” that are giving the former Super Bowl-losing quarterback a platform.

The six-episode series, “Colin in Black & White,” is narrated by Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback turned social justice “activist.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Former New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette slammed Colin Kaepernick's new Netflix show as a "totally unrepresentative" distortion of the NFL - but Bequette saved his biggest hits for the "giant 'woke' corporations" that are giving the former Super Bowl-losing...
kaepernick, nfl, netflix, show
883
2021-10-08
Monday, 08 November 2021 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved