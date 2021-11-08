Ex-NFL Player, GOP Hopeful Jake Bequette Slams Kaepernick's 'Disgraceful' Netflix Series

Former New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette slammed Colin Kaepernick’s new Netflix show as a “totally unrepresentative” distortion of the NFL – but Bequette saved his biggest hits for the “giant ‘woke’ corporations” that are giving the former Super Bowl-losing quarterback a platform.

The six-episode series, “Colin in Black & White,” is narrated by Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback turned social justice “activist.”