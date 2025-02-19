WATCH TV LIVE

Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Commentator Threatens Jordan's King

Friday, 21 February 2025 06:42 AM EST

The daughter of an imprisoned leader of Tunisia’s Muslim Brotherhood-linked Ennahda Party warned Jordan’s King Abdullah II he would lose his throne should he give in to President Donald Trump’s cajoling.

Jordan, a poor country with limited resources, has at least 2.2 million Palestinians among its population.

Friday, 21 February 2025 06:42 AM
