Tags: john durham | report | fbi | donald trump | 2016 election | crossfire hurricane

'Tarnished' FBI Must 'Clean House' to Regain Public Trust

The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, D.C., on July 5, 2016. (Getty Images)

Friday, 19 May 2023 07:13 AM EDT

Special counsel John Durham's long-awaited report into the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump before and after he won the 2016 presidential election details a bureau with bad actors at the "pinnacle of power" and employees at all levels who should be "punished" if the agency ever hopes to win back the American people's trust, legal experts say.

Durham ultimately found that the bureau had no evidence of so-called Russian collusion when it launched its infamous Crossfire Hurricane probe.

Special counsel John Durham's report into the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump when he won the 2016 presidential election, details a bureau with bad actors at the "pinnacle of power" who should be "punished" if the agency ever hopes to win back the American people's trust.
Friday, 19 May 2023 07:13 AM
