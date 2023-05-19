'Tarnished' FBI Must 'Clean House' to Regain Public Trust

Special counsel John Durham's long-awaited report into the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump before and after he won the 2016 presidential election details a bureau with bad actors at the "pinnacle of power" and employees at all levels who should be "punished" if the agency ever hopes to win back the American people's trust, legal experts say.

Durham ultimately found that the bureau had no evidence of so-called Russian collusion when it launched its infamous Crossfire Hurricane probe.