Biden Faces Another Foreign Crisis After Haiti Embassy Evacuation

It was an all too familiar scene for many diplomats stationed abroad: the U.S. military carrying out an overnight mission to evacuate staff and strengthen security at the American embassy in Haiti as the Caribbean nation teeters on the verge of a governmental collapse.

The military airlift marked the second time that President Joe Biden has ordered non-essential personnel to depart the capital of Port-au-Prince in less than a year – and the seventh time during his term in office that Biden has evacuated a U.S. embassy.