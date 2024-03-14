×
Tags: joe biden | u.s. | haiti | embassy | evacuation | global | security

Biden Faces Another Foreign Crisis After Haiti Embassy Evacuation

President Joe Biden's order to evacuate the American embassy in Haiti, amidst its impending collapse, marked his seventh embassy evacuation during his term, raising questions about his foreign policy decisions. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 08:24 AM EDT

It was an all too familiar scene for many diplomats stationed abroad: the U.S. military carrying out an overnight mission to evacuate staff and strengthen security at the American embassy in Haiti as the Caribbean nation teeters on the verge of a governmental collapse.

The military airlift marked the second time that President Joe Biden has ordered non-essential personnel to depart the capital of Port-au-Prince in less than a year – and the seventh time during his term in office that Biden has evacuated a U.S. embassy.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 14 March 2024 08:24 AM
