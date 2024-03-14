Biden Faces Another Foreign Crisis After Haiti Embassy Evacuation

It was an all too familiar scene for many diplomats stationed abroad: the U.S. military carrying out an overnight mission to evacuate staff and strengthen security at the American embassy in Haiti as the Caribbean nation teeters on the verge of a governmental collapse.
The military airlift marked the second time that President Joe Biden has ordered non-essential personnel to depart the capital of Port-au-Prince in less than a year – and the seventh time during his term in office that Biden has evacuated a U.S. embassy.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.