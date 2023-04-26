5 Big Questions About Biden's Reelection Announcement

President Joe Biden declared that he isn't done fighting his so-called "battle for the soul of America," officially announcing on Tuesday morning that he is running for reelection in 2024.
In a three-minute video, Biden asks voters to allow him more time to "finish the job," hoping the American electorate with allow the country's oldest president to serve for another four years.
