×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | reelection | announcement | 2024 election | donald trump

5 Big Questions About Biden's Reelection Announcement

President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 April 2023 07:38 AM EDT

President Joe Biden declared that he isn't done fighting his so-called "battle for the soul of America," officially announcing on Tuesday morning that he is running for reelection in 2024.

In a three-minute video, Biden asks voters to allow him more time to "finish the job," hoping the American electorate with allow the country's oldest president to serve for another four years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden declared that he isn't done fighting his so-called "battle for the soul of America," officially announcing on Tuesday morning that he is running for reelection in 2024.
joe biden, reelection, announcement, 2024 election, donald trump
1146
2023-38-26
Wednesday, 26 April 2023 07:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved