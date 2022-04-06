×
Tags: joe biden | oil | gas | strategic petroleum reserve

Biden's Strategic Oil Reserve Gamble Puts 'National Security at Risk'

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 5. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 06:35 AM

Oil and gas experts warn that President Joe Biden's decision to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to relieve the economic strain that Americans are feeling at the gas pump is the equivalent of putting a Band-aid on a gaping wound, with the damage Biden is seeking to repair the result of his own progressive energy policies.

While the Biden administration has stressed that Americans are paying more at the pump largely due to sanctions imposed on Russia over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine – a talking point the White House has tried to brand as "Putin's Price Hike" – the real source of the increase is Biden's "green" agenda, which shifted the country away from achieving energy independence by essentially shutting down domestic production.

