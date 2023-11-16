Middle East Peace Envoy 'Can Be Very Helpful' Tool for Biden

Even with Israel still fully engaged in its war to drive Hamas out of Gaza, President Joe Biden has begun shifting his attention to game-planning for what happens when the troops complete their mission and geopolitical analysts say appointing a Middle East peace envoy could be a "very helpful" tool.
A so-called "two-state solution," in which the Jewish state exists alongside a sovereign Palestinian nation, is a massive undertaking that has eluded American presidents for decades.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.