Biden's Maui Trip Is 'Damage Control' to Seem 'More Engaged'

President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

Monday, 21 August 2023 07:15 AM EDT

Political experts say Monday's visit to wildfire-ravaged Maui by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden is a choreographed effort designed to help boost the president's image after he seemed to brush off the disaster as it unfolded.

Biden on Wednesday tweeted about his travel plans for a trip that he said was to "meet with first responders, survivors, and federal, state, and local officials."

Political experts say Monday's visit to wildfire-ravaged Maui by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden is a choreographed effort designed to help boost the president's image after he seemed to brush off the disaster as it unfolded.
