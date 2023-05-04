×
Tags: joe biden | kyrsten sinema | congress | bipartisan | budget | bill | gun reform

Sinema the Mastermind Behind Biden's Key Victories

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Mandel Ngan/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:37 AM EDT

Although President Joe Biden is expected to rely heavily on what he and his supporters see as Biden's legislative wins during his campaign for a second term in the Oval Office, political analysts say none of those victories would have been possible without the political wrangling of Arizona's now independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Sinema has certainly frustrated Democrats by upholding the filibuster and officially switching her political affiliation from Democrat to independent, but the Grand Canyon State's current maverick senator has also played an instrumental role in advancing some of the most pressing issues on the Democratic Party agenda and getting them over the finish line and to Biden's desk.

