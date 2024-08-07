Catholic Group Pushes Trump as Christian Vote Aligns

When President Joe Biden ousted Donald Trump from the White House in 2020, he did so by ripping away at least some of the evangelical vote that swung Trump's way when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Now that Biden, a Catholic, is out and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Baptist, is presumptively in, how well Trump, who identifies as a non-denominational Christian, wrestles evangelicals back into his camp could prove pivotal in what has become a razor-thin matchup for the presidency.