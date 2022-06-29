Biden's Policies the 'Driving Force' in Illegal Immigrant Deaths

The blame for what's believed to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in modern American history falls squarely at the feet of President Joe Biden for his administration's failure to address the illegal immigration crisis at the southern United States border, immigration experts say.

While the Biden administration officially maintains the position that the border is closed, immigration experts argue that the president's border policies send a much different signal to migrants, resulting in not only a record number of border crossings but the recent deaths of at least 51 people who'd been smuggled across the border.