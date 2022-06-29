Biden's Policies the 'Driving Force' in Illegal Immigrant Deaths

The blame for what's believed to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in modern American history falls squarely at the feet of President Joe Biden for his administration's failure to address the illegal immigration crisis at the southern United States border, immigration experts say.
While the Biden administration officially maintains the position that the border is closed, immigration experts argue that the president's border policies send a much different signal to migrants, resulting in not only a record number of border crossings but the recent deaths of at least 51 people who'd been smuggled across the border.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin