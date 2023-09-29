×
Tags: joe biden | german shepherd | dog | commander | behavior | white house | secret service

Biden's Dog May Be 'Serious' Workplace Liability

President Joe Biden's dog, Commander, is walked on the south side of the White House. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Friday, 29 September 2023 07:29 AM EDT

While Secret Service agents may be willing to take a bullet to protect the president, their biggest workplace hazard currently appears to be coming from President Joe Biden's dogs.

Biden's 2-year-old German shepherd, Commander, has found himself in the proverbial doghouse for the 11th time after he bit another Secret Service agent on Monday night.

Friday, 29 September 2023 07:29 AM
