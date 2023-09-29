Biden's Dog May Be 'Serious' Workplace Liability

While Secret Service agents may be willing to take a bullet to protect the president, their biggest workplace hazard currently appears to be coming from President Joe Biden's dogs.
Biden's 2-year-old German shepherd, Commander, has found himself in the proverbial doghouse for the 11th time after he bit another Secret Service agent on Monday night.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.