×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | defense budget | sea launched | cruise missile | pentagon

US Nuclear Posture: Biden Cancels Sea-Launched Cruise Missile

A U.S. ship launches a Tomahawk cruise missile. (U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 06:30 AM

President Joe Biden's defense budget zeros out funding for the U.S. Navy's nuclear-armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile, ignoring protests from the Pentagon – including from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – that the new cruise missile is necessary for nuclear deterrence.

Former President Barack Obama eliminated all the U.S. Navy's previous nuclear-armed SLCMs, called the Tomahawk, which was decades old and far beyond its design life. But it was also done as a step toward Obama's goal of "a world without nuclear weapons."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden's defense budget zeros out funding for the U.S. Navy's nuclear-armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile, ignoring protests from the Pentagon, that the new cruise missile is necessary for nuclear deterrence.
joe biden, defense budget, sea launched, cruise missile, pentagon
548
2022-30-13
Wednesday, 13 April 2022 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved