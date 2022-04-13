US Nuclear Posture: Biden Cancels Sea-Launched Cruise Missile

President Joe Biden's defense budget zeros out funding for the U.S. Navy's nuclear-armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile, ignoring protests from the Pentagon – including from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – that the new cruise missile is necessary for nuclear deterrence.

Former President Barack Obama eliminated all the U.S. Navy's previous nuclear-armed SLCMs, called the Tomahawk, which was decades old and far beyond its design life. But it was also done as a step toward Obama's goal of "a world without nuclear weapons."