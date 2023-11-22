Dem Efforts to Turn Biden's Age Into Positive Will Be 'Difficult'

President Joe Biden isn't getting any younger – he celebrated his 81st birthday on Monday – and age is shaping up to be a major issue in his reelection campaign, as voters continue to raise concerns about whether the octogenarian is simply too old to run the country for another four years.

Even though former President Donald Trump, who continues to maintain a commanding lead over his GOP rivals for the Republican nomination, is just three and a half years younger, voters haven't expressed the same worries about his age.