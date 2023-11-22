×
Dem Efforts to Turn Biden's Age Into Positive Will Be 'Difficult'

Voters' concerns over President Joe Biden's age, evident on his 81st birthday, pose a significant issue for his reelection campaign, questioning if he's fit to govern for another term.

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 07:22 AM EST

President Joe Biden isn't getting any younger – he celebrated his 81st birthday on Monday – and age is shaping up to be a major issue in his reelection campaign, as voters continue to raise concerns about whether the octogenarian is simply too old to run the country for another four years.

Even though former President Donald Trump, who continues to maintain a commanding lead over his GOP rivals for the Republican nomination, is just three and a half years younger, voters haven't expressed the same worries about his age.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Joe Biden isn't getting any younger and age is shaping up to be a major issue in his reelection campaign, as voters continue to raise concerns about whether the octogenarian is simply too old to run the country for another four years.
