Tags: joe biden | 2024 | donald trump

Low Approval Ratings Not Dooming Biden Reelection Chances

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 07:12 AM EDT

President Joe Biden – whose performance in office has prompted underwater approval ratings for most of the last two years – may face an uphill battle convincing voters to let him keep his job, but political strategists don't expect his unpopularity to entirely sink his shot at securing a second term.

Biden, who registered an approval rating of just 42% when he officially entered the 2024 contest on Tuesday morning, won't be the first president who has mounted a reelection campaign looking like an underdog in the polls.

