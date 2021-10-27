×
Tags: january 6 committee | digital data | probe | precedent

Jan. 6 Committee Setting Dangerous Precedent With Digital Data Requests

Gas is deployed as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 06, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:16 AM

The House of Representatives' Jan. 6th Select Committee investigating the breach of the U.S. Capitol is engaging in practices that could set a dangerous precedent when it comes to protecting individuals' privacy and civil liberties, legal experts say.

As part of its probe, the committee has already asked 35 tech and communications companies to hold onto the digital data it holds from hundreds of people who may have been involved in or have information pertaining to what played out on the day Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:16 AM
