Jan. 6 Committee's True Intentions Behind Trump Subpoena

Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 10 November 2022 07:18 AM EST

Legal experts say that the House Jan. 6 select committee issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump requesting documents and testimony while fully knowing that he likely won't ever appear before the panel.

Trump's legal team accepted service of a subpoena that demands Trump appear for a deposition either at the Capitol or by video conference "beginning on or about" Nov. 14. Though the results of Tuesday's midterm elections aren't final, Republicans are expected to win back control of the House of Representatives and upend the panel investigating the breach of the Capitol.

Thursday, 10 November 2022 07:18 AM
