Jan. 6 Committee's True Intentions Behind Trump Subpoena

Legal experts say that the House Jan. 6 select committee issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump requesting documents and testimony while fully knowing that he likely won't ever appear before the panel.

Trump's legal team accepted service of a subpoena that demands Trump appear for a deposition either at the Capitol or by video conference "beginning on or about" Nov. 14. Though the results of Tuesday's midterm elections aren't final, Republicans are expected to win back control of the House of Representatives and upend the panel investigating the breach of the Capitol.